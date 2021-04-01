Coca-Cola plant leaving Portland, dozens out of work in November

by: Corinne Moore

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – The Coca-Cola plant in Portland is closing leaving 54 employees out of work.

“We have made the difficult decision to relocate our production operations to our Indianapolis area facility.  This decision reflects our overall growth in this region and is a result of our investment in a new facility in Whitestown,” a statement from Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. said.

The company says the Portland facility will remain operational until November and it is working with employees to provide options for them and their families.

