Coats for Kids offically kicks off today

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will help officially kick off this year’s Coats for Kids campaign Thursday morning. He’ll distribute coats at MLK Montessori School around 10 am.

This is the 21st year for the coats for kids program. Every year, it provides about 5,500 coats to area underserved children. Leaders say this year the need is even higher because of the pandemic.

It’s not too late to help. You can donate new or gently used coats in children’s size 7 through adult sizes until November 29th. They can be dropped off at Peerless Cleaners, YMCA locations, Parkview Ortho Hospital, Sweetwater, Dollar General, Darlington Holiday Warehouse and the GM Union Hall.

Cash donations can also be made for the organization to purchase additional coats to fill donation gaps. A $25 donation will buy a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens for a child. Donations can be made online: CLICK HERE.

Collected coats will be delievered to children at schools and social service agencies during the first week of December.