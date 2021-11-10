Coats for Kids kicks off at MLK Montessori School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coats for Kids kicked off its 22nd year on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Montessori School as students received a new winter coat.

Coats for Kids said it distributes over 6,000 coats annually to children in low-income families. Over 72,000 winter coats distributed at schools and social service agencies since 1999.

“The need is huge, 12% of children in our community are leaving our households at or below the poverty line level. An astounding 65.9% of children in our largest school district leaving our households qualified economically disadvantage which means they are slightly above the poverty level yet are unable to make ends meet. So these are families that are struggling,” said Ani Etter, executive director at Volunteer Center.

Coats for Kids is accepting new or gently used winter coats in children’s size six through adult through the end of November. They can be donated at Peerless Cleaners, Darlington Holiday Warehouse, all Fort Wayne YMCA locations as well as Bluffton and Huntington, Sweetwater, Parkview Ortho Hospital and United Auto Workers Union Hall.

Cash donations are also welcomed, Coats for Kids said. A $25 donation will provide a new coat, hat, scarf and gloves for a child.

If you are a parent and your child is in need of a coat, contact the school counselor at your child’s school. Any parent with children who are homeschooled, Volunteer Center asks that you call the office at 260-424-3505.

For more information, visit the Volunteer Center’s website.