Coats for Kids kicks off annual campaign; donations needed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2020 Coats for Kids campaign is underway.

Mayor Tom Henry joined with officials from the Volunteer Center on Thursday to kick off the 21st annual campaign at the MLK Montessori School on South Anthony Boulevard. Children received new coats at the event.

Coats for Kids provides 5,500 winter coats to local underserved children each year on average. Over two decades, more than 66,000 coats have been delivered to more than 125 area schools and social service agencies.

Coats for Kids is now accepting new or gently used winter coats (children’s size 7 and up through adult size). Coats will be accepted at Peerless Cleaners, YMCA locations, and Parkview Ortho Hospital. Drop-offs can also be made at Sweetwater, Dollar General locations, Darlington Holiday Warehouse, and the GM Union Hall.

Collections will continue through Nov. 29.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made at www.volunteerfortwayne.org.

Coats will be delivered to schools and social service agencies the first week of December.