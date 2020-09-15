Coats for Kids fundraiser giving away 4 private shopping sprees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four lucky shoppers and their guests could win a private shopping spree at Darlington Holiday Warehouse.

The giveaway is part of a fundraiser for “Coats for Kids” organized by the Volunteer Center.

A $5 donation is needed to be entered, and this donation gets you ten chances to win.

The grand prize: a $100 shopping spree, three-hours before Darlington opens to the public. The shopping spree will take place in Oct.

Second, third and fourth place winners get $50 gift card.

Organizers hope to raise $10 thousand for Coats for Kids. The organization provides over six-thousand winter coats a year to children living in poverty in Allen County.

Find more information about Coats for Kids on the organization’s website.