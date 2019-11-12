‘Coats for Kids’ celebrates 20th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual “Coats for Kids” drive began Tuesday morning in Fort Wayne.

The Volunteer Center sponsors the drive, which is in its 20th year. More than 66,000 winter coats have been distributed through schools and social service agencies.

To donate new or gently used coats, visit www.volunteerfortwayne.org. Coats can be donated through December 1.

Cash donations are also accepted and help with the purchase of additional coats that are always needed. $25 provides a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens to a child in need. Secure online donations are also accepted at www.volunteerfortwayne.org.