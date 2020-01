A rendering of the expanding Club Room at The Clyde is shown.(The Club Room at The Clyde)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Club Room at The Clyde is expanding.

The restaurant and bar located at 1806 Bluffton Road announced Friday plans to expand into an adjacent building to open a coffee shop and add a patio with outdoor seating.

Crescendo Coffee & More will serve coffee from locally owned Utopian Coffee. The shop will serve ice cream, homemade pastries, sandwiches and pizza in addition to coffee drinks.

The new developments will open this summer.