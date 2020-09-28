Clouded Leopard named Sanji now calls the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 10-month-old male Clouded Leopard born at the Pittsburgh Zoo last November now calls the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo home. Sanji joins a female Clouded Leopard named Raury who already lives at the zoo.

“We are excited to welcome Sanji to his new home here at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo,” said Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “It’s fun to be able to say I am not the newest addition to the Zoo”

Photo of Sanji, a Clouded Leopard at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo courtesy zoo keeper Taylor.

Zoo keepers say Sanji is inquisitive, very social and likes playing in the water. Male Clouded Leopards can grow to be twice as big as the females and Sanji has some growing yet to do. He will nearly double his current size within the next year.

“Raury, our female Clouded leopard and Sanji, have not officially been introduced. This will happen behind scenes over the coming months,” said Amber Eagleson, Curator African Journey and Indonesian Rain Forest. “Until their introductions are complete, guests will be able to see and enjoy one of them on exhibit.”

Clouded leopards are listed as Vulnerable by the IUCN Red List, as their wild populations are declining mainly do human threats from rapidly disappearing tropical forest and illegal wildlife trade.