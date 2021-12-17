Clothing drive planned for Saturday at Fort Wayne Urban League

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ayers Community Outreach has partnered with Greater Progressive Baptist Church for a winter clothing drive on Saturday.

The drive, located at the Fort Wayne Urban League at 2135 S. Hanna St., will happen from noon to 5 p.m. Joseph Ayers, CEO of Ayers Community Outreach, said the organization filled a U-Haul truck with winter clothes they hope to hand out to the community, including winter coats for all ages.

“During this COVID time, a lot of people have lost jobs and they don’t have the finances to buy the winter clothes as the seasons change, because clothes are very expensive now,” said Ayers. “We just want to ensure that parents are able to clothe their kids. Kids are catching the bus out there with no coats on, so we want to make sure that the kids and families are just kept warm.”

For Greater Progressive Baptist Church, it was important to partner with Ayers so that they could support the people who live around them.

“Our church is just one block over [from the Urban League],” said Leslie Alford, an administrator for the church. “We understand this community. We know this audience, we also attempt to serve this community with our Family Life Center and so we understand that a lot of people may not have transportation. It’s good that they can just walk or get here easily. It’s on a bus line, and they could come in and get what they need.”

They will also be giving away food and offering a hot meal to people who show up.