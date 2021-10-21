Clothing drive collecting items for Hurricane Ida victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several agencies across the city are coming together to provide supplies to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Pie’s Clothing Closet, Victory Worship Center and the American Legion Post 148 are partnering to hold the drive. Donations will be accepted Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 148, located at 705 E. Lewis Street.

Donations needed include:

Men’s clothing

Women’s clothing

Children’s clothing

Infant clothing

Shoes

Coats

Hats

Blankets

Sheets

Pillow cases

Personal hygiene items

Cases of water

Anyone who would like to donate funds can do so through Cash App $6697 or PayPal Joe Ayers.

For other drop off dates and locations, email Joe Ayers at ayersoutreach58@gmail.com.