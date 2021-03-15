‘Close call!’: Disconnected semi trailer veers into I-69 median

ASHLEY/HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — A semi trailer became disconnected from its tractor and ran into the median of Interstate 69 near the DeKalb-Steuben county line Monday.

The Ashley-Hudson Police Department posted the report on its Facebook page Monday.

A semi tractor-trailer was northbound on the interstate when the trailer became disconnected near the S.R. 4 interchange. The trailer ended up in the median with no damage, police said.

The police department said traffic was slowed for a short time while a wrecker service removed the trailer.