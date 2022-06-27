FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Crews will begin picking up tree limbs and other debris from neighborhoods in Waynedale and Aboite Township hit hard by the powerful derecho that hit on June 13.

Crews will make one pass through the affected areas, so residents should have tree debris set out at the curb. Fort Wayne decided to begin the removal on June 27 will to allow residents enough time to place storm debris where it can be picked up.

Besides city employees, some independent contractors will also be working with cleanup efforts.

It could take works for the cleanup to be completed.

Waynedale residents can see a map of the area where collections will take place here, while Aboite Township residents can check this map.

The city's Biosolids Facility at 6202 Lake Ave. can be used for tree branches and tree limbs from residential areas. Republic Services is also accepting tree debris at their compost site at the landfill at 6231 MacBeth Road, city officials said.