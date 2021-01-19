Cleanup efforts resume at home with hoarding history, fire damage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dumpsters of items were removed from the front and back yards of a condemned Paulding Road home Tuesday. The cleanup of the house, damaged by fire early Thursday, was the latest chapter in a history with the city’s Code Enforcement department.

Neighbors have been in touch with Code Enforcement and city leaders, such as City Councilmember Sharon Tucker, for more than a year in an effort to get the property cleaned up. Highly visible piles of items covered the yard in the 2500 block of East Paulding Road.

A report from the Fort Wayne Fire Department referred to the home as a ‘hoarder house,’ after responding to the fire Thursday morning. The large amount of items inside the home slowed the firefighters response to getting the flames under control. Nobody was supposed to be inside the house after it was condemned in December.

A home on East Paulding Road is shown after a fire Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A 15 Finds Out investigation discovered three years worth of efforts from Code Enforcement, which were complicated due to the homeowner’s death. WANE 15 learned the son of the homeowner has been living on the property.

WANE 15 continues to investigate the to understand how much city resources are spent on cleaning a property like this and will share an update in the days to come.