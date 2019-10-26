‘Cleaning for a Reason’ with You’ve Got MAIDS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When someone is hit with a cancer diagnosis, cleaning their home may be one of the last things on their minds. A local business, You’ve Got MAIDS, has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason to ease that burden.

Cleaning for a Reason is a nonprofit that fives the gift of free house cleaning to women undergoing any type of cancer.

Co-owner of You’ve Got MAIDS, Michelle Wolf, says she partnered with the nonprofit because..

She says those who’ve benefited from Cleaning for a Reason has their own unique, touching story.

