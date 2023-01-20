FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — CleanEatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side.

Located at 4916 Illinois Road, CleanEatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.

According to a release, all meals are freshly prepared each week and included portion-sized meals with doctor-recommended balance of protein, carbs and healthy fats.

“We send out an email on Thursdays, you get to order between then and Sunday, and then you pick it up at the beginning of the week,” said Mike Barnett, owner of the Fort Wayne location and a Fort Wayne resident.

In addition to meal prep, CleanEatz also offers frozen “Grab-N-Go” meals and a café that offers healthy bowls, wraps, burgers, salads, snacks and desserts.

CleanEatz launched in 2011, started franchising in 2015 and currently has dozens of locations across the country.

The business is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends.