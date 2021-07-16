Clean your car and support a cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All Fort Wayne and Mishawaka Mike’s Car Wash locations are partnering together Friday July 16 through Sunday July 18 to support the YMCA Youth Service Bureau. The bureau supports vulnerable youth and families. Half of the proceeds from the ultimate washes sold will be donated.

The primary goal of the Youth Service Bureau is to provide support for troubled youth and families including crisis and intervention services. They also give children the tools, skills and support needed to grow into thriving adults.

“We are blessed to have an incredible resource for youth and their families right here in the community where we were founded over 70 years ago,” says Mike Dahm, President of Mike’s Carwash. “We are extremely proud of the work the Youth Service Bureau is doing and are thrilled to be supporting them again this year with another event!”