FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While Clean the Drains fest has returned for another year, area residents can recognize muralists who have brought art to the drains through a mural dedication.

The muralist’s dedication comes as this year is the final year of the sidewalk mural initiative, and to honor its legacy Friends of the River chose to fund a legacy mural. The hope of the mural is to carry on the mission of the drain art mural program which is encouraging environmental awareness and education.

“Public art has transformed our Downtown, and it is an honor to contribute to the collection of work in this community,” stated Clean Drains muralist Alexandra Hall. “Artwork is a wonderful mechanism for storytelling and education. Our waterways are such a valuable regional asset, and I am happy to help share the story of the work City Utilities, Friends of the Rivers, and other partners have done to keep our waterways clean for future generations.”

Local muralist, Alexandra Hall, has helped manage the drain art mural program while working as a director for Art This Way. Alexandra Hall will be working alongside five local artists who were selected to create the 2,000-square-foot project. Karen Bulmahn, Laura Monnier, Bonnie Andrews, Debbie Kuntz, and Lily Martin are the apprentices and many are also Clean Drains muralists themselves.

This mural will mark Hall’s fourth large-scale public artwork.

The project will be installed at TJ Nowak Supply, 302 West Superior Street, directly adjacent to Promenade Park in Downtown Fort Wayne, with a dedication ceremony today at 1 p.m. as a part of Clean Drain Fest.