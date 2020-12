The Clean Spot car wash is asking for the public’s help identifying two men that broke into it Saturday night.

The self-serve car wash’s owner filed a police report and surveillance video has been shared with authorities.

Anyone who recognizes either of these men or their vehicle is asked to direct message the Clean Spot’s Facebook page.

The Clean Spot is located at 5768 St. Joe Road.