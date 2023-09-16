FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Drains Fort Wayne will celebrate World Rivers Day on September 23 with a festival taking over Promenade Park.

The event is set to go from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with music, entertainment, food trucks and Dumpster Drummers performances.

The schedule is as follows;

1 p.m. Legacy Mural Dedication & Recognition of 2023 Storm Drain Mural Artists (TJ Nowak Supply)

2 p.m. Recognition of Drain Stormer Neighborhoods, Schools, Organizations & Teams (Sweetwater Bandshell)

2:30 p.m. Demo by New Haven Hoopers- Get some hip action with this group of hula hoopers! (Sweetwater Bandshell)

2:30 p.m. Storytime (The Journal Gazette Foundation Dining Gardens)

3 p.m. Ted’s Hot Dog Eating Contest- Must be pre-registered and an entry fee is required. Open to both kids and adults. (Ted’s Snack & Bar)

3:30 p.m. Pets & Paddles – Bring your pets and get them out for a river paddle ride. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Outfitters (Dockside)

PLUS…… 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Noodle River Sculptures (Dockside)

For more information about the free event head to the Friends of the Rivers website.