Classic holiday vocals bring the spirit of Christmas to the community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The spirit of Christmas is alive and well at the Allen County Courthouse.

‘Heartland Sings’ is performing the annual holiday concert this weekend called “The Spirit of Christmas”.

The long-hour performance showcases classic holiday vocals in the courthouse rotunda.

Head to the courthouse Sunday afternoon for the last performance from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Directed by Maestro Robert Nance, the singers are using their talents to entertain audiences with voices that echo from floor to ceiling.

Tickets for the Sunday show, along with upcoming performances, can be found online.