Classic Hits 101.7 hosts 24th Stuff-A-Bus to benefit Associated Churches Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Classic Hits 101.7 is hosting the 24th-annual Stuff-A-Bus radiothon to benefit the Associated Churches Food Bank.

“We’re so happy to be able to support the Associated Churches Food Bank”, said Lee Tobin, WLDE General Manager. “Their Neighborhood Food Network makes food available to families in need at no charge, and we think that’s a great mission.”

The food collection begins at Georgetown Square Shopping Center Monday morning, November 25, at 5:30 and goes until Wednesday night at 6:00. Requested items include granola bars, soups, canned meat, baby food, crackers, and ramen noodles.

“Jim, Carrie, and Angie kick things off on Monday morning”, said Capt. Chris Didier, WLDE Operations Manager. “We’ll be broadcasting live from the bus each day, so we hope Fort Wayne will open their hearts and respond and help us collect food for the Associated Churches”.

The Associated Churches Neighborhood Food Network offers families food once a month at no charge through a network of 25 local food pantries in churches and social agencies.

Associated Churches Neighborhood Food Network is an “emergency food bank.” Their pantries provide a five-day supply of food to prepare balanced and nutritious meals as recommended by the Department of Agriculture nutrition food chart.

The Classic Hits 101.7 Stuff-A-Bus Radiothon is also sponsored by Glenbrook