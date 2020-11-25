Classic Hits 101.7 holds 25th annual ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ food drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Classic Hits 101.7 is holding its 25th annual “Stuff-A-Bus” food drive in the Georgetown Square parking lot.

“Items like pasta, nuts, tuna, oats and instant potatoes will bless hungry families in Allen County. Gift your non-perishable food items at the bus in the Georgetown Square parking lot (across from Kroger),” 101.7 said on it’s website.

Stuff a Bus continues goes through Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and benefits the Associated Churches Food Bank.

There are 3 ways to donate: