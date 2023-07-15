FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) held its Encampment graduation and cadet “Pass in Review” Saturday morning at Warrior Field on Indiana Tech’s campus.

This graduation comes after a week-long encampment where ages 12 to 18 were invited to participate in foundational courses on leadership, orientation flights, launching model rockets, and more. This CAP Encampment has a focus on Aerospace Education and, as the official auxiliary of the United States Air Force, unique opportunities are afforded to these cadets to tour military aircraft and to speak with their crew members. CAP cadets may serve as a resource during disasters as members of ground teams, communications team members, and more.

Loved ones celebrate encampment graduates

Civil Air Patrol Encampment Graduation

Once cadets complete the basic Encampment they are offered the opportunity to apply to Civil Air Patrol’s aviation schools, search and rescue academies, the honor guard academy, and various other programs. Cadets can join the military at a higher grade if they meet certain milestones.