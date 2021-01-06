City’s small business loan program ‘injected life’ into decades old business

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – The city of Fort Wayne’s Small Business Emergency Relief Program recently closed its lending period. Nine businesses received loan money, at a combined amount of $180,000.

The city said it was opening nearly $2 million to small businesses with less than 30 employees.

For one longtime Fort Wayne business, it meant keeping its doors open.

“There was a time when I thought about throwing in the towel,” said Fernando Zapari, editor and publisher of El Mexicano Newspaper.

Zapari didn’t know if his nearly 30-year-old business would make it through the pandemic.

“I was instead of getting paid coming to work, I was paying anywhere from $3,4,5,000 dollars per month to come to work.”

Zapari employs less than ten part-time employees for his newspaper. The paper distributes 5,000 copies per month to help inform the Latino community in Fort Wayne, and surrounding counties.

“I say to myself, “You know what, why come all the way from Mazatlan, from the beautiful Pacific Ocean all the way to beautiful Fort Wayne and throw in the towel after all these years? No.”

Related Content Emergency relief loans to be available to small Fort Wayne businesses

Zapari applied and received $20,000 through the loan program. He said it’s going toward rent, and other needs for his business.

“You know, other programs, any loan you get charges interest and usually you’re paying a payment right away. So I think that’s made it very attractive for small businesses,” said Steve Hoffman, President and CEO of Brightpoint.

Brightpoint is administering the loans for the city.

Zapari said the loan injected life into El Mexicano.

“That was the best thing ever to happen to us, to be honest with you. We had never, ever applied for any grants or any government funding of nothing. This was the first time. And it was worth the effort,” said Zapari.

Hoffman said he hopes the city will open up the loan program again.

“You know the second stimulus has passed so they may open it back up, and we do have a waiting list built. So, if it opens back up we will move forward again. But at this point the program is closed,” said Hoffman.

Zapari said small businesses are still in need.

“Probably 90% of what we do is because we love what we do. Okay. There’s a lot of businesses too, a lot of people, small businesses tend to be more passionate about what they do, and of course, it takes money to survive,” said Zapari.

WANE 15 did reach out to the city about why the amount first announced to be given out is significantly less than what was distributed. WANE 15 will update this story when we receive a response.

Click here to learn more about El Mexicano Newspaper.