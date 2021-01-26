City’s homeowner repair program opens Monday, limited funding available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday it is offering assistance to qualified homeowners who cannot afford to have their furnace, air conditioning or roof replaced.

The Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services said it will begin accepting applications for the zero interest loan program beginning Monday.

The city said qualified applicants must own their home that is their primary residence, and the home must be located within City limits. Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income or $56,900 for a family of four.

The program offers zero percent interest 10 year loans on the replacement projects.

To apply, residents are asked to call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voicemail system. Someone from the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will call them back to determine their eligibility.

The city said that funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is limited. Residents will be served on a first-come first-serve basis and the program will be closed once funds are committed.

More information about the program can be found here.