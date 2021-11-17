City Utilities working to get levels of lead in drinking water closer to zero

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne says it’s most recent lead test of continues to meet the high standards for drinkable water for homes and businesses.

Between June 1 – Sept. 30, City Utilities said it collected samples from 84 homes. The water samples from 75 of those homes showed lead below the recommended level of 15 parts per billion and nine homes showed lead levels that exceeded the recommended level. These homeowners have been notified of the results.

“We are always pushing as far as we can to zero. Now the quickest and easiest and most economical way to prevent there from being a problem is just to flush your water [and] just turn on your cold water faucet and let it run for three to five minutes. Then you’ve got water that should be running fresh from the main. even in those older homes,” said Jason Anspaul, assistant superintendent of Three Rivers Water Treatment Plant.

City Utilities says there are less than 15,000 customers throughout Fort Wayne who still have lead pipes for water, specifically homes from the 1930’s and older.

To help reduce levels of lead, City Utilities has established a lead line replacement program to assist property owners in replacing the service lines with safer materials. Under the plan, City Utilities hires contractors at a lower price and assists homeowners with a loan program.

Residents interested in learning more about having their private service line replaced are asked to call Customer Support at 260-427-1234.