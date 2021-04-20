City Utilities to hold free rain garden workshops, limited space available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced that residents have an opportunity to learn how to install a rain garden and soak up stormwater in their yard through an upcoming City Utilities’ Rain Garden Workshop.

“A rain garden is a landscaped area that holds rainwater runoff for a few hours to a few days using native plants that help the soil soak up more water. After a rain event, the water slowly soaks into the ground. The gardens help residents reduce standing water on their property and reduce the amount of runoff that goes into combined sewers, which improves water quality in our rivers,” the city said. “Compared with a grassed lawn area, a rain garden may allow 30% more water to be absorbed.”

Four free rain garden workshops are 90 minutes long and offer residents detailed guidance on planting a rain garden. Each session requires pre-registration and is limited to the first 20 enrollees.

Spring 2021 Rain Garden Workshops:

April 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Virtual via Zoom and pre-registration is required.

May 8 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.: In-Person at Packard Park Pavilion, 427 Kinsmoor Ave. Pre-registration is required. Protective face masks are also required.

May 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Virtual via Zoom and pre-registration is required.

May 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: In-Person Salomon Farm 817 W. Dupont Rd. Pre-registration is required. Protective face masks are also required.

To register, call 311 or 427-8311.

City Utilities said the Riverview Native Nursery will have a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon at Salomon Farm Park – Big Red Barn on March 22.