City Utilities to end moratorium on shutoffs in 1 week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since March 13, City Utilities has had a moratorium on shutoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Fort Wayne City Utilities announced in a press release that it will be reinstating its collection and disconnect policies on Oct. 5.

“While Governor Holcomb ended the moratorium on shutoffs in mid-August, City Utilities extended the policy of waiving late fees and disconnects through the beginning of October to help customers during these stressful times,” the release said.

City Utilities said it has representatives who can help tailor plans to fit a customer’s needs and keep their water service connected.

Anyone who wishes to avoid disconnects is asked to call City Utilities’ customer support at 260-427-1234. The customer support center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers needing financial assistance are asked to go through their Township Trustee’s Office or call the United Way’s 211, the release said.

City Utilities said that it does maintain a Customer Relief Fund that works through the Salvation Army if customers are unable to receive assistance from their Trustee’s Office. An anonymous gift of $25,000 was donated earlier this year to help customers. This gift is in addition to the $70,000 that City Utilities contributes to the fund each year.

“Throughout this difficult time, service representatives have been proactively calling customers [who are] behind on payments to help them set up generous payment plans to remain connected,” the release said.

City Utilities encouraged all customers to update their contact information so someone is able to get in contact with a customer if necessary.