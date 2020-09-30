City Utilities receives national award for 20 years of safe water

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Utilities announced Wednesday in a press release that it has earned the Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water for their commitment to deliver high-quality, safe water.

The award recognizes surface water utilities that have optimized their treatment process while also continuing to make improvements for the future, the release said.

“Our dedicated team at Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant performs at a high level every day, and every year. They are committed to our mission of producing safe, high-quality and good-tasting water to our customers,” said Kumar Menon, Director of City Utilities. “Receiving the 20 Year Directors Award doesn’t happen by chance. It’s a commitment to excellence and a shared organizational culture over two decades.”

In the United States, there are more than 11 thousand community surface water utilities. There are only 37, including City Utilities, that have received the Safe Water 20-Year Directors Award since 1995, according to the release.

“It’s a total team effort involving engineering improvements, careful financial planning to make those upgrades possible, and our water guardians, the dedicated men and women at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. Their high standards stack up to the country’s best,” Menon said.

City Utilities is the only utility in Indiana to receive the award.