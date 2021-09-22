City Utilities receives 3 awards from Indiana Water Environmental Association

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At its recent state conference, the Indiana Water Environmental Association (IWEA) awarded Fort Wayne City Utilities’ Water Pollution Control Plant in three areas.

City Utilities said the plant, which treats up to 100 million gallons of sewage a day, received the Safety Excellence Award for maintaining a safe, secure and healthy operation.

For the 19th year in a row, IWEA presented the plant with the Laboratory Excellence Award for collecting and quality management of the data required to meet the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System standards.

Additionally, the Biosolids Facility was honored for developing and implementing cost-effective, environmentally safe biosolids for public use with the Residuals and Resource Recover Award.

IWEA is the Indiana chapter of the Water Environment Federation which has a mission to provide bold leadership, champion innovation, connect water professionals and leverage knowledge to support clean and safe water. It presents awards each year at the annual conference in August.