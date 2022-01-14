City: Trash will be collected on scheduled day next week, regardless of MLK Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Is Monday a trash day or not?

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day., a federal holiday, which typically means trash collection is pushed back a day.

A mailer from Solid Waste & Recycling that went out to residents this week showed service will run a day behind on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The city of Fort Wayne, though, said that mailer was wrong, and residential garbage and recycling will still be collected on schedule.

Residents should have bins out by 6 a.m. on their pickup day, within 5 feet of the curb or alley.