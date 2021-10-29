City ‘tops off’ Riverfront at Promenade Park mixed-use project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne held a “Topping Off” ceremony to celebrate the placement of the final beam upon the structure for the Riverfront at Promenade Park mixed-use project, which will feature apartments, townhomes, a parking garage and commercial space.

On Friday, Mayor Tom Henry joined the Director of Community Development Nancy Townsend, developer Barrett & Stokely and other city leaders to celebrate the construction milestone.

“The Riverfront at Promenade Park development demonstrates that the public planning and work with our riverfront is not only providing great places for families and all people in our community to gather, but it is also bringing private development projects to our city. We’re beginning to see a true return on our investment that will continue for years to come,” said Mayor Henry. “I want to thank Rex Barrett and his team at Barrett & Stokely for being tremendous partners in this collective effort to help ensure that Fort Wayne grows and succeeds.”

Prior to the installation, city, county and community leaders who were instrumental in the development of this project were given the opportunity to sign the final beam. Construction on the $88.7 million project began in February following a groundbreaking ceremony.

Once completed, the six-story, mixed-use building will include more than 200 apartments, seven town homes and a 900-space parking garage. There is approximately 30,000 square feet of office space and nearly 15,000 square feet of retail space.

“This project represents true community partnership and collaboration,” Townsend said. “The Capital Improvement Board, the Allen County Commissioners, the Fort Wayne Downtown Development Trust, Fort Wayne City Council, along with many other partners, played an integral part in making this project a reality. This effort was led by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission who worked directly with the Barrett & Stokely team. Together we worked to find a way to involve all the community partners.”

The garage is expected to be completed in early 2022. The city said it anticipates that the apartments and commercial space will be completed in early 2023.