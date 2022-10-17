FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city released on Monday this year’s schedule for leaf pickup in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne.

The city announced in a release the Fort Wayne Street Department will be collecting leaves in more than 400 neighborhoods starting on Halloween.

Leaf pickup begins Oct. 31 and is planned to continue until Dec. 16, but the release said that date could shift depending on weather conditions and the amount of leaves.

Residents can visit the City of Fort Wayne website for daily updates throughout the time leaf collection continues.

2022 leaf pickup schedule:

South Neighborhoods, October 31 – November 4 & November 28 – December 2

North Neighborhoods, November 7 – November 11 & December 5 – December 9

Central Neighborhoods, November 14 – November 18 & December 12 – December 16

Collection guidelines:

Rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of the home by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

The city noted residents can also use biodegradable bags to collect leaves on their own, set the bags at the curb, and then call 311 to schedule a pickup. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2022, weather permitting, the release said.

The release said there will be no leaf collection on November 11 for Veterans Day, or on November 24 – 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.