City sidewalk project links school to neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined students, teachers, and neighborhood leaders to celebrate the completion of a new sidewalk connecting eight neighborhoods.

The half-mile long sidewalk is along St. Joe Center Road. It connects to the existing walk in the area between Maplecrest and Hazelett roads, and connects St. Jospeph Elementary school to 2,000 residents in nearly 1,000 homes in the area.

The $40,000 improvement is part of the City’s efforts to help students from Fort Wayne Community Schools who are now walking due to bus service reductions.