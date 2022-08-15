FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday, after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill.

The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into the matter.

City Utilities originally issued a statement on the issue:

“After a history of non-payment, the park owner Fort Wayne Regency MHP, was disconnected today. While we sympathize with the tenants, we cannot allow the Park’s non-payment to impact other ratepayers. We are obligated to treat all our customers equally and follow our Rules and Regulations. We are sincerely sorry that the actions of this for-profit business have put its tenants in this difficult situation.”

A resident told WANE 15 they’ve been paying rent – which includes water costs – to the owner, who in turn has not been paying the bill for the past three months.

A WANE 15 camera crew saw management handing out bottles of water before we were asked to leave.

Then, at about 9:30 p.m., residents said the water was back on.

The city sent us confirmation that “water is on– we are working with owners to secure payment.”