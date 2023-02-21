FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s water is not affected by the Ohio chemical spill caused by a train derailment, City Utilities said in a statement.

The City responded to speculation that sparked on social media claiming chemicals had contaminated Fort Wayne water as a result of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which is nearly 300 miles away. The chemical spill does not affect the water source or drinking water of City Utilities, according to the release.

“Nevertheless, when a chemical spill threatens the water source in another Midwestern community, it is understandable that some residents may wonder if it affects their water,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, some unfounded speculation is circulating on social media. To be clear, the train derailment in East Palestine does not impact our water.”

According to the release, City Utilities is prepared to take action if a chemical spill would ever occur in the St. Joseph River. The river- which flows to Fort Wayne from the north in Michigan- is where City Utilities water primarily comes from, the statement explained.

The City said more than 50,000 water tests are conducted by Three Rivers Filtration Plant in a lab and through automation processes “every minute of every day”.