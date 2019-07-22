City releases redacted report on incident involving Allen Co. sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has released a police report, albeit a heavily redacted one, on the incident at the Three Rivers Festival that reportedly involved Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and a 15-year-old boy.

The report, written Thursday, a day and a half after the incident reportedly happened around the Headwaters Park pavilion at the Three Rivers Festival, says three Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a disturbance call at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday to 200 S. Clinton St. The entire description of the incident has been redacted, with the exception of details of the victim’s injuries.

The report said a 15-year-old “allegedly fell backwards onto a pvc pipe and something else, leaving a red mark on his right flank area.”

The report detailed possible charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct and intoxicated person.

Gladieux’s name is never seen in the blacked-out report.

The report is the first official word from authorities investigating the incident. Previously, the police department, the sheriff’s department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Indiana State Police have refused to comment on the incident.

The incident also now appears in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s activity logs, which it hadn’t last week.

Gladieux told WANE 15 he could not comment on the investigation but said he was still managing day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department as acting sheriff.

A special prosecutor — Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings — was named to the case to decide whether to file any charges.