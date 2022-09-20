Tuesday, it was a narrow strip of land off Winchester Road next to the St. Marys River. Another couple of properties acquired by the city flow into the Junk Ditch and the Fairfield Ditch. They were vacant lots the owners probably wisely didn’t build on.

For 30 years, the city has worked to acquire these properties to prevent massive flooding to existing homes and properties, said local officials Tuesday when the acquisition approval took place at the Board of Public Works meeting.

The city has been acquiring properties in flood plains since the Flood of 1982, the worst flood in the area in 70 years.

Patrick Zaharako, assistant city engineer and flood control manager for the city,said acquiring properties in the flood plain helps ease flooding on developed land.

Tuesday, the Board of Public Works approved three more properties – none of great size – toward that end.

Chris Carmichael, city property manager, presented the properties on behalf of the Allen County Community Development Commission who acquires these properties through tax sales.

Once the properties are put up for sale and no one buys them, then the city might buy them for various purposes.

“Building laws changed,” Carmichael told WANE, after the board approved the purchase for $800.

Undeveloped land in a flood plain serves a purpose in keeping other homes safe from flooding and allowing water to percolate into the aquifer below. On its way down, the water is purified to be pumped later for drinking water and other uses.

“We’ve been in a flood plain preservation process for probably close to 30 years now since after the ’80s floods,” said Patrick Zaharako, assistant city engineer and flood control manager at the Department of Public Works. “Back in the ‘90s, they started to do buyouts to take people out of harm’s way. We still try to acquire vacant parcels, as well, so we can maintain a large area for flooding so we reduce the risk of flooding to everybody.”

Most of the parcels are small and less than an acre, Zaharako said, but a few are larger. The three acquired Tuesday are vacant land that’s never been developed or forested land “that we should preserve so that it continues to provide a flood plain protection area maintained in a natural condition.”

Zaharako said open space is needed to let water sit without increasing flooding on developed properties.