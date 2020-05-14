City pools closed for season as part of Fort Wayne parks summer program changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne city pools will not be opening this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to a news release issued Thursday by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. However spraygrounds will open on May 24.

The department has made numerous changes to its regular summer programs and events based on Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track plan.

The following is a list of some of the changes which are subject to change:

Parks and Recreation Main Office (705 E. State Blvd.) opens to the public on May 18, but residents are encouraged to complete transactions over the phone (260-427-6000) or online (fortwayneparks.org)

Fort Wayne city golf courses are currently open with social distancing practices in place

Parks and Trails remain open, with the public encouraged to maintain proper social distancing

Park Playgrounds will be open as of May 24; supervised summer playground program will be closed all summer

The Lawton Skate Park will open May 24

The downtown Community Center will open at 50% capacity starting June 14

The Botanical Conservatory will open at 50% capacity starting June 14

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Youth Centers will remain closed

Tennis, Basketball, and Futsal Courts will be open as of May 24

Dog Parks are currently open for residents with Dog Park Memberships (memberships are available through the Parks and Recreation office)

Pavilions will be open to limited capacity starting June 1; full capacity starting July 4

Franke Park Day Camp: Week 1 programs (June 8-12) are cancelled; following weeks are still scheduled, but may be cancelled based on CDC recommendations

Salomon Farm Camp: Week 1 programs (June 8-12) are cancelled; following weeks are still scheduled, but may be cancelled based on CDC recommendations

The Lifetime Sports Academy program is cancelled for the season

Customers who are affected by these closings and cancellations will be contacted directly with refund and/or exchange information.

For more information about Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs and a full list of summer schedule changes, visit FortWayneParks.org.