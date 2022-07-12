FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both the Fort Wayne police and fire departments, along with the YMCA and the Children’s Health Collaborative are working to develop a mentorship program focused on elementary school children.

The Rise Together Youth Mentorship program will run for nine months throughout the school year and focus on children in youth centers and after school youth programs, city police said in a media release. The mentorship program will require two visits per month and the goal is to enhance a child’s life through meaningful, consistent and positive mentorship.

A kickoff event is scheduled for Wednesday at Camp Kekionga, located at 3135 Elmhurst Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All organizations participating with the mentorship program will have a presence with numerous activities and volunteers.