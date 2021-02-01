City plows continue clearing main, residential streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City plow truck drivers continued clearing main and residential streets Monday following the weekend’s snowfall. City leaders have cautioned drivers about slick roads, noting trucks are also salting main arteries.

“Motorists are also encouraged to slow down and not follow plow trucks too closely,” a press release from the city said. “Fort Wayne’s plow trucks are not emergency vehicles. City trucks make frequent stops at traffic signals and stop signs, get tied up in slower traffic and maneuver around parked cars.

“The Street Department is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads and has 18 snow routes. It says it takes about 48 hours to plow through the City’s side streets. More information about Street Department efforts can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/snow.