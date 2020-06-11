City playgrounds set to open Friday following Back on Track plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City playgrounds and spraygrounds are set to open Friday, June 12. The move follows Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Plan.

According to the Fort Wayne Parks Department, kids can get back on playgrounds and equipment beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday. Families have been asked to maintain social distancing at the park facilities.

Most spraygrounds, also commonly known as splash pads, are also set to reopen Friday with the exception of Promenade Park’s Kids Canal and Rotary Fountain, as well as the splash pad at Robert E. Meyers Park inside Parkview Field.

While the splash pads are set to reopen, the city’s pools are not expected to open this year.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department’s Botanical Conservatory is set to reopen Sunday, while the Community Center’s doors have been set to reopen on Monday. Both facilities have been limited to 50% capacity.