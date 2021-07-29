City plans construction of new fire station, replacing current building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The construction of a new fire station is in the works, replacing a nearby building. If the plan passes all approvals, Fire Station 14 would move from 3400 Reed Road, south to the intersection of Reed and State Blvd.

According to a press release shared Thursday morning, the move would help the department keep up with a growing area. The cost of the project would be about $1.3 million paid for by department funds set aside for building repairs and new construction.

“This is a necessary step to help ensure that we continue to provide the best public safety services possible,” Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey said in the statement. “The new fire station will increase our ability to provide the lifesaving service that the City expects from its fire department.”

Construction could start in the fall, with service beginning in 2022. Approvals will be needed from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and the Board of Public Works.