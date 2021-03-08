City orders property owner to clean up dump site outside donation bin, or face fine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past few days, WANE 15 has received multiple complaints about an overflowing donation box that has created quite the eye sore in the Panda Express parking lot on Apple Glen Boulevard.

The donation box appears to be owned by the Special Olympics Indiana. Writing on the box reads “We appreciate your help in keeping the donations in the bin only. Please no dumping.” This however, as shown below, that has not been the case.

A Special Olympics Indiana donation bin off Apple Glen Boulevard is shown Monday, March 8, 2021.

The writing on the box also asks people to only donate clothes and shoes, but WANE 15 found items including TVs and chairs dumped in the area.

Panda Express employees said they’ve received several complaints from customers and have been working with their corporate office to find out who owns the property and what can be done to clean it up.

Other businesses in the shopping center such as Dick’s Sporting Goods told WANE 15 they’ve reached out to their corporate offices to see who’s responsible for cleaning up the property as well.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the property the box is on is privately owned and was inspected by a Neighborhood Code and Compliance District Officer last Friday, March 5.

An Order to Abate, or clean, was requested and processed Monday morning to be sent to the property owner in the mail on Tuesday.

The property owner will have until the city’s re-inspection on March 19 to have the property cleaned. If it is not cleaned by that date, a city contractor will clean up the property.

According to a city spokesperson, the property owner will be billed for the clean-up if the city ends up having send a contractor out.

WANE 15 made multiple attempts to call the Special Olympics Indiana and is still waiting to hear back. Calls to the number written on the donation box were also made.