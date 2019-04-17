City officials: homicides, shootings, violent crimes down

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File Photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed and Mayor Tom Henry announced that several areas of crime including homicides, shootings, violent crimes and property crimes are down so far this year compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Police statistics show homicides from January 1-March 31 in 2019 are down 55.56 percent and shootings are down 28.57 percent. Meanwhile, violent crimes have dropped by 12.81 percent and property crimes by 4.99 percent. But, arrests for possession of a handgun without a license are up 65.38 percent.

Reed and Henry noted drug overdoses are also down 7.17 percent so far in 2019.

According to statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Reports program, crimes overall were down about 15 percent for Fort Wayne in 2018.

“I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making to reduce crime in our community,” said Chief Reed. “The men and women of the Fort Wayne Police Department are committed to serving and protecting and providing excellent public safety services. Their collective dedication is making a meaningful difference.”

Fort Wayne Police will continue to add more resources to the Homicide Unit and Vice & Narcotics Division. It is also training its 64th recruit class and a lateral class later this year.

Joint enforcement efforts from the department with the help of other agencies will aim to address issues in high crime areas. The number of bike patrol officers downtown will also be increased.

“Our proactive public safety efforts are making a difference. The reduction in crime in several key areas is encouraging and helps validate that we do live in a safe city,” said Mayor Henry. “The safety of our residents, neighborhoods, and businesses continues to be at the forefront of my administration.”