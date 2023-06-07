NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the City of New Haven broke ground on a project to renovate and expand City Hall to accommodate future growth.

The project will cost $6.2 million and will meet the needs of the New Haven Police Department and the growing community, according to the City of New Haven.

The expansion will also provide new council chambers that can be used as community space.

In total, the project will renovate over 7,600 square feet and add roughly 6,800 square feet to City Hall.

“This is something that was needed to make sure that we are able to take care of the community and the community’s public safety now and in the future,” said New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael.

During the construction, City Hall will maintain operations and services, but the north side of the City Hall parking lot will be closed.