City of New Haven moves forward with reconstruction of Landin Rd

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, the City of New Haven said the Board of Public Works and Safety reviewed bids for the reconstruction of Landin Road and took steps for the Indiana Department of Transportation to sign a contract with E & B Paving.

The contract for $3,435,862.75 is for the first phase of the project. The city said the total cost of phase one will be close to $4.5 million after with the cost of inspection and reconstruction of the railroad crossing.

“The infrastructure of the city is top priority for the McMichael administration, and he is excited to begin work on Landin Road. We want to promote community safety and will continue to find ways to fund the city’s need for infrastructure improvements,” the press release said.

The reconstruction of Landin Road will be completed in two phases due to state and federal funding, the city said. The first phase will start just north of the railroad tracks and go south to Powers Street. Construction will begin in late spring.

The second phase bid process is expected to begin late this year and construction will be completed in 2022. This phase will start north of the tracks and head north to North River Road.