City of New Haven looking for food vendors and parade participants for Independence Day Celebration

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven announced that it will be hosting an Independence Day Picnic and Parade on July 3.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony prior to the parade. The picnic will start immediately after the parade at Schnelker Park and end at 4 p.m. The city said the committee is in the process of planning the event and will be sharing additional information soon.

The picnic will include live entertainment, a petting zoo and a bulldog beauty contest in the park. The city said attendees will also have the opportunity to dunk Mayor McMichael, Principal Snodgrass, Officer Moord and Fire Chief Hale in a dunk tank.

Applications are currently being accepted for parade participants and food vendors, the city said. Applications must be submitted by noon on June 14:

Application for parade participants

Application for food vendors

Additional information for the event can be found at newhaven.in.gov or on the city’s Facebook page.