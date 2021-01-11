City of New Haven holds ground breaking ceremony for fire station expansion

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven held a ground breaking ceremony Monday for the expansion of the fire station on Hartzell Road.

The station is adding another drive-thru bay and a multi-purpose room. The second drive-thru bay would serve as a site for mass testing or vaccination.

After being used as a coronavirus testing site earlier this year, city officials believe the expansion will benefit the city, region and state.

The multi-purpose room can also be converted to a warming and cooling center when needed.

More information can be found at the City’s website NewHaven.IN.gov.