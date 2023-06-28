KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — A Kokomo man who was killed in the Vietnam War is being honored in his hometown.

The dedication of a new pump track, mural and historical marker on July 7 will honor Carl Hughes Jr., who was killed in action in 1969, according to the city of Kokomo.

According to a 1970 article from the Kokomo Tribune, Hughes was part of the Riflemen in the 9th Infantry Division when he was shot and pinned 20 meters from his other men. He performed a life-saving act of moving in on enemy lines and saving comrade Jim Gibbons by carrying him to medics, the article said.

Hughes died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital, and was honored for his acts by receiving, posthumously, the Silver Star and the Bronze Star medals. These awards were presented to his wife Karen, who Hughes had only been married to for 3 months before being sent to Vietnam. The Silver Star is the Army’s third-highest award for gallantry in action while the Bronze Star honored his service of ground operations against a hostile force.

Hughes will be honored at the July dedication by Karen and Gibbons, along with Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore. The dedication and opening of the pump track will happen at 2 p.m. in Northside Park at 2201 N Main St. in Kokomo.